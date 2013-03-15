* Western sanctions eased after decades of military rule
* Myanmar is virgin territory for businesses
* Boom expected in mobile phone sector
By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, March 15 Google Executive
Chairman Eric Schmidt plans to go to Myanmar next week, the
first high-profile tech company executive to visit after reforms
that prompted Western nations to ease sanctions following
decades of military dictatorship.
Since Myanmar's military stepped aside and a quasi-civilian
government was installed in 2011, setting off a wave of
political and economic reforms, the country has enjoyed a surge
of interest from overseas businesses.
The former Burma is the last virgin territory for businesses
in Asia, with untapped markets including the telecoms sector:
mobile penetration in the country of 60 million is estimated to
be a meagre 5-10 percent.
The country's planned modernisation of telecoms
infrastructure and expected boom in mobile phone usage will pave
the way for the entry of companies such as Google, which could
profit greatly through sales of cheap smartphones built around
its Android platform.
"Eric (Schmidt) is visiting several countries in Asia to
connect with local partners and Googlers who are working to
improve the lives of many millions of people across the region
by helping them get online and access the world's information
for the first time in the next few years," Google said in a
statement. His trip will also take in India.
The Myanmar trip will be Schmidt's second visit this year to
a country off the beaten track. In January he went to North
Korea, saying it was a personal trip to talk about a free and
open Internet.
Schmidt is due to give a speech at the Myanmar Information
and Communication Technology Park in Yangon on March 22, before
making his way to the capital, Naypyitaw, to meet senior
government officials, said Zaw Min Oo, secretary general of the
Myanmar Computer Society.
"There will be an audience of about 400, comprising
entrepreneurs, executive committee members of the computer
association and young leaders," Zaw Min Oo told Reuters,
referring to the speech.
In February the U.S. Treasury Department issued a general
licence for four of Myanmar's biggest banks, two of which are
owned by tycoons associated with the former junta, before a
visit by 50 U.S. executives that month to explore opportunities.
The delegation, led by the U.S. Agency for International
Development (USAID) and including Cisco, Google
, Hewlett-Packard, Intel, and Microsoft
, visited Myanmar to look into projects to boost access
to the Internet, strengthen transparent government and expand
digital literacy, according to a USAID statement.
Many leading firms in Myanmar are still largely controlled
by businessmen subject to sanctions, but Western companies are
starting to move in after the implementation of a new foreign
investment law.
Myanmar is offering two operating licences for companies to
build new telecoms infrastructure.
MTN Group, Africa's largest mobile phone company,
which is bidding for a licence, has said around 90 companies
have expressed interest.