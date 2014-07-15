By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Google Inc's
Nest Labs on Tuesday unveiled an industry group to encourage
makers of smart home gadgets like locks and light bulbs to use
Thread, a new standard for devices to communicate on a network.
The attempt by Nest, a smart thermostat maker that Google
bought in January for $3.2 billion, to lead the way on how
future household devices to speak to each other, underscores the
importance Google puts on areas like cars and the home.
It follows similar initiatives by Qualcomm Inc,
Intel Corp and other technology companies.
The new Thread Group includes Samsung Electronics
and chip companies ARM Holdings, Freescale
Semiconductor and Silicon Labs. Big Ass Fans and lock
maker Yale are also members of the group, which will certify
Thread-compatible products.
Thread is a networking protocol with security and low-power
features that make it more suitable for connecting household
device than others, such as Wifi, NFC, Bluetooth or ZigBee, said
Chris Boross, a Nest product manager who heads the new group.
Nest's products already use a version of Thread, he said.
The radio chips used for Thread-compatible smart devices are
already in many existing connected home products that use
ZigBee, like Philips Hue smart light bulbs.
Those Zigbee devices could potentially be updated with
software from their manufacturers to work with Thread after a
product certification program starts next year, Boross said.
"Around that time I imagine that Thread-compliant products
will start hitting the market, but people can start building
Thread today," he said.
Companies including Silicon Labs, Freescale, NXP
and Atmel make chips that could be used in
Thread-compatible products, which Boross said will be easy to
interconnect and offer improved security.
In June, Nest said it partnered with Mercedes-Benz,
Whirlpool Corp and light bulb maker LIFX to integrate
their products with its thermostats and smoke detectors.
Its Thread Group goes even further and adds to a growing
field of companies and industry consortia trying standardize how
household connected devices from different manufacturers
interact.
Last week, Thread Group member Samsung Electronics also
joined Intel and Dell Inc to form a new consortium.
Earlier in July, Microsoft Corp became the 51st
member of a competing group called AllSeen Alliance, which is
led by Qualcomm and also includes Sharp Corp and other
consumer electronics manufacturers.
Apple Inc, known for strictly controlling how other
companies' products interact with its own, in June announced
plans for HomeKit, its own framework for connecting household
gadgets.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)