(Adds analyst's comments)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Google Inc's
Nest Labs on Tuesday unveiled an industry group to encourage
makers of "smart" home gadgets like locks and lightbulbs to use
Thread, a new standard for devices to communicate on a network.
The attempt by Nest, a smart thermostat maker that Google
bought in January for $3.2 billion, to lead the way on how
household devices will speak to each other in the future
underscores the importance placed by Google on cars, homes and
other areas.
It follows similar initiatives by Qualcomm Inc,
Intel Corp and other technology companies.
The new Thread Group includes Samsung Electronics Co
and chip companies ARM Holdings Plc,
Freescale Semiconductor Ltd and Silicon Labs. Big Ass
Fans and lock maker Yale are also members of the group, which
will certify Thread-compatible products.
Thread is a networking protocol with security and low-power
features that make it better for connecting household devices
than other technologies such as Wifi, NFC, Bluetooth or ZigBee,
said Chris Boross, a Nest product manager who heads the new
group. Nest's products already use a version of Thread.
The radio chips used for Thread-compatible smart devices are
already in many existing connected home products that use
ZigBee, like Philips Hue smart lightbulbs.
Those ZigBee devices could be updated with software from
their manufacturers to work with Thread after a product
certification program starts next year, Boross said.
"Around that time I imagine that Thread-compliant products
will start hitting the market, but people can start building
Thread today," he said.
Companies including Silicon Labs, Freescale, NXP
and Atmel Corp make chips that could be used in
Thread-compatible products, which Boross said will be easy to
interconnect and offer improved security.
"Google is an 800-pound gorilla. With their impact on the
ecosystem, they could definitely influence the direction the
industry goes," said Jim McGregor, a technology analyst at
Tirias Research.
In June, Nest said it partnered with Mercedes-Benz,
Whirlpool Corp and lightbulb maker LIFX to integrate
their products with its thermostats and smoke detectors.
Its Thread Group goes even further, adding to a growing
field of industry consortia trying to standardize how connected
gadgets from different manufacturers interact.
Last week, Thread Group member Samsung Electronics also
joined Intel and Dell Inc to form a new
consortium.
Earlier in July, Microsoft Corp became the 51st
member of a competing group called AllSeen Alliance, which is
led by Qualcomm and also includes Sharp Corp and other
consumer electronics manufacturers.
Apple Inc, known for strictly controlling how other
companies' products interact with its own, in June announced
plans for HomeKit, its own framework for connecting household
gadgets.
(Editing by Richard Chang and Matthew Lewis)