Jan 8 Google Inc and a New York
redevelopment organization are providing a Manhattan
neighborhood with free public WiFi Internet access, making it
the largest area of coverage in New York City.
The search giant and the non-profit Chelsea Improvement Co
are making Internet access available outdoors in Chelsea, which
is home to Google's New York offices and several technology
start-ups.
The neighborhood is also home to many students, as well as
residents of one of the city's public housing developments.
Google does not plan to extend the program, a company
spokesman said on Tuesday.
The company also provides free Internet access to the city
of Mountain View, California, where its main campus is located.
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and U.S. Senator
Charles Schumer helped unveil the initiative.