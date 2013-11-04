Nov 4 Google Inc Executive Chairman
Eric Schmidt said widespread U.S. government spying on its data
centers would be outrageous and potentially illegal if true, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
"It's really outrageous that the NSA was looking between the
Google data centers, if that's true," Schmidt said in an
interview.
"The steps that the organization was willing to do without
good judgment to pursue its mission and potentially violate
people's privacy, it's not OK."
Schmidt told the newspaper in Hong Kong that Google had
registered complaints with the National Security Agency (NSA),
President Barack Obama and Congress members.
According to a Washington Post report on Wednesday, the NSA
had tapped directly into communications links used by Google and
Yahoo Inc to move huge amounts of email and other user
information among overseas data centers.
Responding to the report, the NSA said the suggestion that
it relied on a presidential order on foreign intelligence-
gathering to skirt domestic restrictions imposed by the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Act and other laws "is not true."
"I can tell you factually we do not have access to Google
servers, Yahoo servers," NSA Director General Keith Alexander
said at a conference last week. "We go through a court order."
When contacted by the WSJ, the NSA referred to its previous
statements that press articles about the NSA's collection had
misstated facts and mischaracterized the NSA's activities.
Schmidt said in the interview that the NSA allegedly
collected the phone records of 320 million people in order to
identify roughly 300 people who might be at risk.
"It's just bad public policyand perhaps illegal," he told
the paper. ()
The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee approved legislation
on Thursday that would tighten controls on the government's
sweeping electronic eavesdropping programs but allow them to
continue.