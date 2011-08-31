* Google displays daily deal coupon on homepage
* Rare instance of advertising on Google homepage
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 31 Google Inc (GOOG.O)
promoted a daily deals offer on the front page of its website
on Wednesday, a rare instance of the search giant using the
prized online real estate for advertising.
Google, the world's No.1 Internet search engine, launched a
daily deals business in certain cities earlier this year, in a
move to counter the increasing influence of deals giant
Groupon.
The move signals an escalation of Google's competition with
Groupon, as the two companies vie for ad dollars from local
businesses, such as restaurants and retail stores.
A short blurb underneath Google's famously sparse homepage
on Wednesday offered visitors $25 tickets to New York's
American Museum of Natural History for the discounted price of
$5.
Google has traditionally resisted using its homepage for
ads in the past, save for occasionally promoting in-house
products such as its Chrome Web browser.
Google generated 96 percent of its roughly $29 billion in
revenue last year from advertising. Most of it comes from ads
that appear alongside Google's search results.
Google was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic and Alistair Barr; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn)