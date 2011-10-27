Oct 27 Google Inc (GOOG.O) unveiled big changes
to its fledgling daily deals business on Thursday in the midst
of rival Groupon Inc's IPO roadshow.
The largest Internet search company said its Google Offers
business will distribute daily deals from at least 15 other
daily deal sites, including Gilt City, kgbdeals, TIPPR, Plum
District and Juice in the City.
Google Offers subscribers in the San Francisco Bay Area
will get the new deals first, but the company plans to roll out
the bigger inventory of deals to new cities in coming months.
Google tried to buy Groupon, the largest daily deal site,
for about $6 billion in 2010, but was rebuffed. Groupon is now
pitching an IPO to potential investors at a valuation of
roughly $11 billion.
Earlier this year, Google launched its own daily deals
business, sourcing offers with its own sales force.
Google will continue sourcing its own daily deals, but the
changes announced on Thursday mean Google can offer a lot more
deals without expanding its sales force a lot. However, the
company will likely be sharing revenue from the new offers with
the other daily deal sites.
Groupon's roadshow has faced some doubting investors, who
wonder how the company will be able to compete with giants such
as Google.
Chief Executive Andrew Mason has argued Groupon's big sales
force, which numbered about 4,800 recently, helps the company
negotiate the best deals with the most merchants.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; editing by Andre Grenon)