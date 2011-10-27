* Google Offers to add daily deals from 15 other sites
* Change comes as rival Groupon mounts IPO roadshow
By Alistair Barr
Oct 27 Google Inc (GOOG.O) unveiled big changes
to its fledgling daily deals business on Thursday, as rival
Groupon Inc pitches its IPO to potential investors.
The largest Internet search company said its Google Offers
business will distribute daily deals from at least 15 other
daily deal sites, including Gilt City, kgbdeals, TIPPR, Plum
District and Juice in the City.
Google Offers subscribers in the San Francisco Bay Area
will get the new deals first, but the company plans to roll out
the bigger inventory of deals to new cities in coming months.
Google tried to buy Groupon, the largest daily deal site,
for about $6 billion in 2010, but was rebuffed. Groupon is now
pitching an IPO to potential investors at a valuation of
roughly $11 billion.
Earlier this year, Google launched its own daily deals
business, sourcing offers with its own sales force.
Google will continue sourcing its own daily deals, but the
changes announced on Thursday mean Google can offer a lot more
deals without expanding its sales force a lot. However, the
company will likely be sharing revenue from the new offers with
the other daily deal sites.
Groupon's roadshow has faced some doubting investors, who
wonder how the company will be able to compete with giants such
as Google.
Groupon Chief Executive Andrew Mason has argued his
company's big sales force, which numbered about 4,800 recently,
helps it negotiate the best deals with the most merchants.
"Building out a local sales force is not really part of
Google's core competencies and given how slowly they had been
increasing the number of active deals and cities it would have
taken them a very long time to get to a scale anywhere near
Groupon's," said David Sinsky of Yipit, which aggregates daily
deals and analyzes data on the industry.
Google generated less than 1 percent of Groupon's gross
billings in September, Sinsky noted.
"Google wants to gain scale so that it can compete with
Groupon and LivingSocial to have a large enough quantity of
deals to be able to intelligently target their subscribers with
specific deals," Sinsky said.
If Google gets a large enough inventory of deals it will be
able to distribute them to a lot of users quickly, he added.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; editing by Andre Grenon, Gary
Hill)