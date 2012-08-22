GLOBAL MARKETS-Telcos, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
OSLO Aug 22 Google Inc. has agreed with Norway's Opera Software ASA to integrate Google as the default search partner for the Opera mobile and desktop browsers, the Norwegian firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
The deal, which the sides have been extending on a short term basis recently, will expire on August 1, 2014, Opera said.
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 Vale SA plans to become a company with no defined controlling shareholder as soon as possible, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.
LONDON, Feb 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets