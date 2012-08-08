By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 Google Inc and
Oracle Corp's copyright and patent battle took a
strange twist on Tuesday, after a judge ordered the companies to
disclose the names of journalists, bloggers and other
commentators on their payrolls.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup said he was concerned that
Google and Oracle and/or their counsel may have retained or paid
people who may have published comment on the case.
The order, several months after a jury found that Google did
not infringe on Oracle's patents, hints at the possibility of a
hidden world of for-pay press coverage and injects uncertainty
into the widely-followed case.
Alsup issued a one page order but did not go into full
details of the court's concerns.
"The court is concerned that the parties and/or counsel
herein may have retained or paid print or internet authors,
journalists, commentators or bloggers who have and/or may
publish comments on the issues in the case," Alsup wrote in
Tuesday's order.
He said the information "would be of use on appeal" and
could "make clear whether any treatise, article, commentary or
analysis on the issues posed by this case are possibly
influenced by financial relationships to the parties or
counsel."
The companies must submit the information by noon August 17.
Oracle sued Google in federal court, claiming the search
engine giant's Android mobile platform violated its patents and
copyright to Java, seeking roughly $1 billion on its copyright
claims.
But the jury ruled in Google's favour and the judge decided
Oracle could not claim copyright protection on most of the Java
material that Oracle took to trial.
Oracle has said it will appeal.
The trial, which featured testimony from high-profile
technology executives including Oracle Chief Executive Larry
Ellison and Google CEO Larry Page, attracted heavy media
coverage from the mainstream press and technology-focused blogs.
One of the more well-known bloggers on intellectual property
matters and on the Oracle vs Google case, Florian Mueller,
revealed three days into the trial that Oracle had recently
become a consulting client of his. People who followed the case
said they weren't aware of any other similar examples.
An Oracle spokeswoman said in a statement that the company
has "always disclosed all of its financial relationships in this
matter, and it is time for Google do to the same. We read this
order to also include indirect payments to entities who, in
turn, made comments on behalf of Google."
Google said the company would comply with the order.
What impact the order could have on the case remains
unclear, legal experts said.
"I haven't seen anything quite like this before. I think the
judge is in uncharted territory with this order," said Eric
Goldman, a professor of Internet law at Santa Clara University
School of Law.
Goldman said two potential reasons for the order would be if
there were evidence that the jury had been swayed by extensive
press coverage of the case or if the jury had relied on evidence
not properly labeled as unbiased, such as a for-pay news article
offered as an exhibit in the trial.
Goldman, who blogged about the case, said that he might
likely appear on the list, since his website features ads
distributed by Google's online advertising network.
"The court has really wide discretion in granting a remedy
to fix any kind of wrongdoing," said Julie Samuels, an
intellectual property attorney with the Electronic Frontier
Foundation.
Samuels said the judge could order a retrial, but stressed
that would be a highly extreme and unlikely scenario.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.
