Sept 21
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 21 Google Inc (GOOG.O) urged a federal
judge to reject an Oracle Corp ORCL.O expert's recommendation
that it pay more than $2.2 billion for infringing patents for
Java technology used in the Android operating system.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco had on
July 22 rejected Oracle's request for as much as $6.1 billion
of damages, but gave the company a chance to revise its claim.
A trial is scheduled to begin next month.
Oracle had sued Google in August 2010, claiming that the
Internet search company's Android system infringed Java patents
that Oracle acquired when it bought Sun Microsystems Inc seven
months earlier. It also alleged copyright infringement.
The lawsuit is one of several among phone and software
companies seeking a greater share of profits in the growing
market for smartphones and tablets.
In a Tuesday letter to the judge, Google lawyer Robert Van
Nest said a new report by Oracle damages expert Iain Cockburn
recommended damages of more than $2 billion for copyright
infringement, including $1.2 billion for unjust enrichment in
2012 alone, and $201.8 million for patent infringement.
Van Nest said the Sept. 12 report is deficient because
Cockburn either speculated about or did not explain how he
calculated damages, and failed to show how much revenue Sun or
Oracle might have earned by partnering with Google on Android.
The report "ignores governing law and the guidelines in
this court's July 22, 2011 order," Van Nest concluded.
Google plans to ask Alsup to exclude portions of Cockburn's
findings from the case. A Google spokesman called the revised
damages estimate "flawed."
Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger declined to comment.
Cockburn, a Boston University management professor, did not
respond to requests for comment.
In the July 22 order, Alsup faulted Google for trying to
downplay the value of Android, and use its 2006 talks with Sun
regarding a lower-cost Java license as a basis to limit
Oracle's damages to a fraction of what it seeks.
But he scolded Cockburn for having "overreached" in an
earlier report by assuming the entire value of Android was tied
to Oracle's patents, rather than only parts alleged to infringe
those patents. He urged that any revised report be more
specific, and threatened to exclude it altogether if it "fails
to measure up in any substantial and unseverable way."
Alsup suggested that $100 million should be a "starting
point" to help determine damages, before adjusting for several
changes in the marketplace since the Sun license talks.
Google is based in Mountain View, California, and Oracle in
nearby Redwood City.
The case in Oracle America Inc v. Google Inc, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of California, No. 10-03561.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Derek
Caney and Matthew Lewis)