SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 Google Inc CEO
Larry Page, absent from the Internet company's public events for
weeks, is recovering from an unspecified ailment that caused him
to lose his voice and was in the office on Monday, Executive
Chairman Eric Schmidt said.
Page has been taking meetings at Google headquarters in
Mountain View, Schmidt told reporters at the annual Allen & Co
conference in Sun Valley on Thursday.
"He's still recovering. Larry is doing much better. He was
in the office on Monday," Schmidt said. "Larry ran the meeting.
He is talking, but talking softly."
Page has stayed out of the public eye since last month, when
he was a no-show at an annual shareholders' meeting after having
"lost his voice," Schmidt explained at the time. His prolonged
absence -- Page is expected to miss next week's quarterly
earnings conference call -- has raised questions about the
health of the 39-year-old Google co-founder and the mystery
condition affecting his voice.
(Reporting by Liana Baker and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Gary
Hill)