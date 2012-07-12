SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 Google Inc CEO Larry Page, absent from the Internet company's public events for weeks, is recovering from an unspecified ailment that caused him to lose his voice and was in the office on Monday, Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said.

Page has been taking meetings at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Schmidt told reporters at the annual Allen & Co conference in Sun Valley on Thursday.

"He's still recovering. Larry is doing much better. He was in the office on Monday," Schmidt said. "Larry ran the meeting. He is talking, but talking softly."

Page has stayed out of the public eye since last month, when he was a no-show at an annual shareholders' meeting after having "lost his voice," Schmidt explained at the time. His prolonged absence -- Page is expected to miss next week's quarterly earnings conference call -- has raised questions about the health of the 39-year-old Google co-founder and the mystery condition affecting his voice. (Reporting by Liana Baker and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Gary Hill)