By Dan Levine and Alexei Oreskovic
Nov 5 Apple's lawsuit against Google's Motorola
Mobility unit over alleged patent abuse was thrown out on Monday
just hours before trial, a setback for the iPhone maker in its
efforts to gain leverage in the smartphone patent wars.
The two rivals were set to square off in a Madison,
Wisconsin federal court over the library of patents Google Inc
acquired along with Motorola for $12.5 billion in May.
Apple Inc claimed Motorola's licensing practices were
unfair.
However, late last week District Judge Barbara Crabb
questioned whether she had the legal authority to hear Apple's
claims, and on Monday she dismissed the case.
A Google spokeswoman said the company was pleased with the
order, while an Apple representative declined to comment. In a
legal brief filed after Crabb's ruling, Apple contended that the
judge does indeed have the authority to hear its claims.
Lea Shaver, an intellectual property professor at Indiana
University School of Law, said a ruling against Google would
have diminished Motorola's patents as an effective bargaining
chip in settlement negotiations.
"This puts Apple back into the position it was before,"
Shaver said.
Apple and Microsoft Corp have been litigating in
courts around the world against Google and partners like Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, which use the Android operating
system on their mobile devices.
Apple contends that Android is basically a copy of its iOS
smartphone software, and Microsoft holds patents that it
contends cover a number of Android features. Microsoft is set
for a trial against Motorola in Seattle next week in a case with
similar issues as the Apple matter in Wisconsin.
Apple and Microsoft accuse Google of demanding too high a
royalty for some of its so-called standard essential patents.
Motorola promised to license those patents on fair terms, they
argue, in exchange for Motorola technology being adopted as an
industry standard.
In Wisconsin, Crabb had ruled during the run-up to trial
that she might decide what a fair royalty for Motorola's patents
should be.
However, in a court filing last week, Apple argued that it
would not consider itself bound by Crabb's rate if it exceeded
$1 per Apple phone.
Given Apple's position, Crabb questioned whether she had the
power to issue merely an advisory opinion. "It has become clear
that Apple's interest in a license is qualified," Crabb wrote on
Friday.
Microsoft, by contrast, has agreed to live with whatever
terms U.S. District Judge James Robart sets at the Seattle
trial.
In Wisconsin, the trial was scheduled to begin Monday
afternoon in Madison, but Crabb dismissed the case during a
morning hearing. If Apple cannot convince Crabb to reconsider,
then the matter could be appealed.
In its statement, Google said Motorola has long offered
licensing at reasonable rates. "We remain interested in reaching
an agreement with Apple," the company said.
The case in U.S. District Court, Western District of
Wisconsin is Apple Inc. v. Motorola Mobility Inc., No.
11-cv-178.