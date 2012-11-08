By Jeremy Wagstaff
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 8 Google launched a
service on Thursday it hopes will push millions of people in the
developing world to access the Internet - and Google's ads - via
basic mobile phones.
Google is launching the service, called Free Zone, first in
the Philippines via local carrier Globe Telecom. The
service allows phones with an Internet connection but limited
functionality to access basic Google products like search, email
and its social networking service Google+ for free.
Users could access websites that show up in Google's search
results for free, but any website outside those results would
prompt an invitation to subscribe to the mobile operator's data
plan.
"It's aimed at the next billion users of the Internet, many
of whom will be in emerging markets and encounter the Internet
first on a mobile phone, without ever owning a PC," AbdelKarim
Mardini, product manager for Google, told Reuters.
Google and Globe hope that by offering a free layer of
services they will entice users of so-called feature phones to
move beyond just making phone calls and sending SMS messages to
sign up for Internet services.
Such services are more lucrative for carriers. Google makes
most of its money through ads on web pages. It says it plans to
roll out the service in other countries soon.
While developing countries like the Philippines have been
enthusiastic early adopters of cellphones, there are still
millions who either use phones too basic to be used for Internet
services, or who are reluctant to shell out for more expensive
services.
Phones running Google's Android operating system now account
for three quarters of all smartphones shipped, according to
consultancy IDC. But that still leaves a lot of phones.
The GfK Group, a research company which measures consumer
habits, reported in September that while smartphone sales are
growing rapidly in Southeast Asia, the more basic feature phones
still outnumber their more expensive counterparts.
The Philippines, for example, saw a three-fold growth of
smartphones in the 12 months up to September, but despite
boosting their share, such devices still accounted for only 24
percent of all mobile phones.
Globe and Google are not the only players in the Philippines
to target non-smartphone users by offering them a cheaper way to
access Internet services.
Since launching a pared down Internet service last year, for
example, Globe rival Smart Communications said the half million
users who signed up spent 150 percent more on average per month
than its other subscribers.