By Lauren Tara LaCapra
| NEW YORK, July 3
E. Stanley O'Neal, the former
chief executive of Merrill Lynch, said on Thursday he has "no
knowledge" of an apparent effort to remove a BBC article
mentioning him from Google Inc search results in
Europe.
The previous day, BBC economics editor Robert Peston
suggested O'Neal may have asked the search engine to exclude a
2007 blog post that mentioned him from its results under a
European privacy rule.
Peston's suggestion that O'Neal had the search results
tweaked came in a new blog entry posted on Wednesday. In an
email to Reuters, O'Neal said "I have no knowledge of it
whatsoever."
The BBC's Peston had not confirmed that O'Neal had made any
request to Google. Instead, he first inferred it was O'Neal
because he was the only person named in the earlier article,
which described how the CEO had been ousted from Merrill after
the investment bank racked up billions of dollars in losses.
Peston later updated his post to say it was "almost certain"
O'Neal had not petitioned Google to remove the post. Instead, he
said, it might have been another Merrill employee named in the
comments section of the first article.
The European rule stems from a court ruling in May that
granted citizens the "right to be forgotten." O'Neal is
American.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Peston referred Reuters to his updated blog post.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by David Gregorio)