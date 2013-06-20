(Clarifies Spanish fines in fourth paragraph As being for each
of five violations)
* Watchdog says Google broke French law, must change policy
* Google has three months to comply or face fines in France
* Spain fines Google for various offences
* Britain, Germany, Italy, Netherlands also plan action
* EU regulators eye Google amid concern over data collection
By Natalie Huet and Clare Kane
PARIS/MADRID, June 20 France and Spain led a
Europe-wide push on Thursday to get U.S. Internet giant Google
to change its policies on collecting user data.
News that the U.S. National Security Agency under the Prism
surveillance programme secretly gathered user data from nine
U.S. companies, including Google, to track people's movements
and contacts makes the timing especially sensitive for Google.
France's data protection watchdog (CNIL) said Google had
broken French law and gave it three months to change its privacy
policies or risk a fine of up to 150,000 euros ($200,000).
Spain's Data Protection Agency (AEPD) told Google it would
be fined between 40,000 euros and 300,000 euros for each of the
five violations of the law, that it had failed to be clear about
what it did with data, may be processing a "disproportionate"
amount and holding onto it for an "undetermined or unjustified"
period of time.
The CNIL, which has been leading Europe's inquiry since
Google launched its consolidated privacy policy in March 2012,
said Britain, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands would be taking
similar action against the world's No. 1 search engine.
Google could face fines totalling several million euros.
"By the end of July, all the authorities within the (EU data
protection) task force will have taken coercive action against
Google," said CNIL President Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin.
Last year, Google consolidated its 60 privacy policies into
one and started combining data collected on individual users
across its services, including YouTube, Gmail and social network
Google+. It gave users no means to opt out.
National data protection regulators in Europe began a joint
inquiry as a result. They gave Google until February to propose
changes but it did not make any. Google had several meetings
with the watchdogs and argued that combining its policies made
it easier for users to understand.
The CNIL's move is seen by legal experts and policymakers as
a test of Europe's ability to influence the behaviour of
international Internet companies.
Britain is still considering whether its law has been broken
and will write to Google soon with its findings, the CNIL said.
And Google is due to answer allegations on the issue in a
German court hearing late next week, a spokesman for the
country's data protection regulator said.
Google said it would continue to work with the authorities
in France and elsewhere.
"Our privacy policy respects European law and allows us to
create simpler, more effective services. We have engaged fully
with the authorities involved throughout this process, and we'll
continue to do so going forward," a spokesman said by email.
RING-FENCES
CNIL's Falque-Pierrotin said the Prism scandal had
highlighted the fact people were hungry for more transparency
and for there to be ring-fences around their personal data.
European citizens and leading politicians have expressed
outrage that they have no legal rights to protect themselves
from such spying, and U.S. President Barack Obama was forced to
defend Prism at length during a news conference on a trip to
Germany on Wednesday.
"There is a mass of personal information floating about on
people in the Google galaxy that people are not even aware of,"
Falque-Pierrotin said. "All we are saying to Google is that we
would like it to lift the veil a little on what it's doing."
Chief among CNIL's concerns was the way Google combines
anonymous data from users' browsing histories across its
services to better target advertising.
Google can either negotiate with national regulators and
change elements of its privacy policy or challenge their
authority to impose changes in court.
Penalties cannot be imposed EU-wide and must be done country
by country. But the European Parliament is debating a draft data
protection law under which transgressors could be fined as much
as two percent of their yearly global turnover.
Privacy issues are not Google's only legal headache in
Europe. It is seeking to settle a three-year probe with
antitrust regulators into whether it squeezes out online rivals
in search results. Brussels has also started looking into
Google's Android software that runs mobile phones, to see if it
crimps competition in the handset market.
(Additional reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Louise
Ireland and Catherine Bremer)