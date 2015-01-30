PARIS Jan 30 Search engine Google has
agreed to better inform users about how it handles their
personal information after an investigation by Britain's data
protection regulator found its privacy policy was too vague.
The Information Commissioner's Office said in a statement
that it required Google to sign a "formal undertaking" that it
would make the changes by June 30 and take further steps in the
next two years.
The ICO investigation stems from a privacy policy
implemented by Google in March 2012 that consolidated some 70
existing privacy policies into one and pooled data collected on
individual users across its services, including YouTube, Gmail
and its social network Google+.
Regulators in Spain and France have fined Google 900,000
euros ($1.02 million) and 150,000 euros respectively over the
privacy policy, small penalties relative to Google's scale.
Google's annual revenue in 2013 was $55.52 billion.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
