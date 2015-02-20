By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Italy's data privacy watchdog
said Google Inc had agreed to it conducting
inspections at its Californian headquarters, the first time a
European Union regulator will make checks on the company inside
U.S. territory.
Friday's announcement represents the latest privacy
challenge for the company in the EU and underscores the
willingness of the 28-member bloc to ensure its citizens' data
are treated according to EU law, even when held in foreign
jurisdictions.
Google has been under investigation by several EU data
protection authorities (DPAs) since it consolidated some 70
existing privacy policies into one in March 2012, combining data
collected on individual users across its services, including
YouTube, Gmail and social network Google+.
It gave users no means to opt out.
On Friday the Italian data protection authority said Google
had agreed to put in place all the privacy protections required
of it and to submit to regular checks. It said Google had until
Jan. 15, 2016 to implement changes in how it treats and stores
users' data.
"For the first time in Europe, it (Google) will be the
subject of regular checks to monitor progress ... of the actions
to bring its platform into line with domestic legislation," the
DPA said.
A Google spokeswoman said: "As we said in July last year, we
have fully engaged with (the Italian regulator) ... throughout
this process and will continue to do so," but did not confirm
the details of any agreement.
The authority said it expected quarterly updates on progress
and reserved the right to inspect Google's headquarters to
verify if its treatment of Italians' data complied with the
rules.
Separately, social network Facebook Inc's privacy
policy is under scrutiny in Germany, highlighting concerns
across Europe about U.S. tech companies' handling of personal
information.
Under changes agreed on Friday, Google will have to make
clear to users how their data would be used, the regulator said,
adding Google would not be allowed to use data to profile users
without their prior consent and would have to guarantee them the
right to oppose their information being used in such profiling.
Google will also need to improve how it stores data and
guarantee its deletion within a specified timeframe to users who
request it.
Only last month the group agreed to change its privacy
policy in response to the British regulator's investigation,
avoiding a fine.
Regulators in France and Spain have fined Google for
breaking local laws on data protection.
