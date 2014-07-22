July 22 A federal judge rejected Google Inc's
bid to dismiss a privacy lawsuit claiming it
commingled user data across different products and disclosed
that data to advertisers without permission.
Saying his decision was a close call, U.S. District Judge
Paul Grewal in San Jose, California, ruled on Monday night that
Google must face breach of contract and fraud claims by users of
Android-powered devices who had downloaded at least one Android
application through Google Play.
Other parts of the lawsuit were dismissed, including claims
brought on behalf of account users who switched to non-Android
devices from Android devices after Google had changed its
privacy policy in 2012 to allow the commingling.
"Like Rocky rising from Apollo's uppercut in the 14th round,
plaintiffs' complaint has sustained much damage but just manages
to stand," Grewal wrote in a 28-page decision, referring to the
film series starring Sylvester Stallone as the boxer Rocky
Balboa. Grewal had dismissed two earlier versions of the
lawsuit.
Google is based in Mountain View, California, and operates
its namesake Internet search engine. It did not immediately
respond on Tuesday to a request for comment.
Mark Gardy and Joseph Sabella, lawyers for the plaintiffs,
did not immediately respond to similar requests.
The lawsuit arose after Google on March 1, 2012 scrapped a
variety of privacy policies for different products, and created
a single, unified policy letting it merge user data generated
through platforms such as Gmail, Google Maps and YouTube.
Users complained that Google made this change without their
consent and with no way to opt out, in a bid to better compete
for ad revenue against Facebook Inc and other social
media companies "where all of a consumer's personal information
is available in one site."
They said this jeopardized their privacy by exposing names,
email addresses and geographic locations, increasing the threat
of harassment or identity theft by third parties.
Google reported $15.42 billion of revenue in the first
quarter, of which 90 percent came from advertising.
The case is In re: Google Inc Privacy Policy Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No.
12-01382.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)