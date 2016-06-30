BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, June 30 Spanish officials raided Google's Madrid offices on Thursday in a probe related to its payment of taxes, a person familiar with the matter said, and the internet company said it was cooperating with local authorities.
A spokewoman for Google said in a brief statement the company complied with fiscal legislation in Spain just as it did in all countries where it operated.
The company was working with authorities to answer all questions, the spokeswoman added. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Julien Toyer and Paul Day)
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.