Oct 14 Google Inc said it would expand
its same-day shopping delivery service to three new U.S. cities
and start charging customers for the service, which competes
with Amazon.com Inc.
The Google Express service, which was earlier only available
in certain parts of California and New York City, will be
expanded to Boston, Chicago, and Washington D.C., Google said in
a blog. (bit.ly/1v8B4Xm)
Membership for the service, which was earlier called Google
Shopping Express, will cost $95 a year, or $10 a month.
Online retailer Amazon's same-day delivery service, called
Prime, charges customers $99 per year, after a free one-year
trial.
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, at a public speech
made in Berlin on Monday, called Amazon its "biggest search
competitor", the Financial Times and other media reported.
"Many people think our main competition is Bing or Yahoo.
But, really, our biggest search competitor is Amazon," the FT
quoted Schmidt as saying.
Schmidt said internet users are likely to go directly to the
retailer if they are shopping. (on.ft.com/1sN6sKi)
Google's shares were up about 1.7 percent at $553.93 on the
Nasdaq in early afternoon trading.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore)