* Settlement ends seven years of litigation
* Publisher can choose not to participate in Google's
Library Project
* Settlement does not affect Google's current litigation
with Author's Guild
Oct 4 Google Inc and a group of
publishers have agreed to a settlement over making digital
copies of books, capping seven years of litigation involving the
search giant's mission to become the world's library.
Google and the Association of American Publishers (AAP) said
on Thursday that U.S. publishers can choose to make available or
choose to remove their books and journals digitized by Google
for its Library Project.
Thursday's settlement does not affect Google's current
litigation with the Authors Guild.
"Google continues to profit from its use of millions of
copyright-protected books without regard to authors' rights, and
our class-action lawsuit on behalf of U.S. authors continues,"
Paul Aiken, executive director, Authors Guild said in a
statement.
The heart of the issue with the publishers involved Google
scanning millions of copyrighted books making them available to
anyone. The publishers contend that Google violated copyright
laws when it failed to seek their permission.
"It shows that digital services can provide innovative means
to discover content while still respecting the rights of
copyright-holders," Tom Allen, AAP's president and chief
executive officer, said in a statement.
The lawsuit was filed by AAP members McGraw-Hill Companies
Inc, Pearson Education Inc and its sister
Penguin Group USA, John Wiley & Sons and CBS Corp's
Simon & Schuster.
Google has scanned roughly 15 million books in what it has
said was an effort to provide easier access to the world's
knowledge. It is carrying out the scans in partnership with
major libraries around the world, including the New York Public
Library and Stanford University Libraries.
Google Books allows users to browse up to 20 percent of the
books in its library and then purchase digital versions through
Google Play.
The book industry has been reeling from a raft of challenges
as more people use tablet devices like Amazon's Kindle
and Apple's iPad to read books.
Google was sued in 2005 by the Authors Guild and the
Association of American Publishers for violating copyright laws,
but reached an earlier settlement by agreeing to pay $125
million to people whose copyrighted books have been scanned, and
to locate and share revenue with the authors who have yet to
come forward.
But critics contended the settlement gave Google an unfair
competitive advantage. A federal court agreed, and rejected the
earlier settlement.