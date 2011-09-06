* Authorities to continue work on Wednesday
* Raid follows complaints about Google in mobile search
* Google says doesn't require its apps on Android devices
By Diane Bartz and Alexei Oreskovic
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 Antitrust
officials in South Korea raided Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Seoul
offices on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the
matter, expanding worldwide regulatory pressure on the Internet
giant.
Google, the world's No. 1 search engine, is under
investigation by antitrust authorities in the United States and
in Europe.
The source, who asked not be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter, said officials from the Korean Fair
Trade Commission went into Google's offices on Tuesday morning
and planned to return on Wednesday morning.
In April, South Korea's top Internet portals filed a
complaint with antitrust regulators alleging that Google was
unfairly stifling competition in the mobile search market.
In their joint complaint, NHN Corp (035420.KS) and Daum
Communications Corp said Android smartphones have Google's
search engine installed as a default navigation tool and are
"systematically designed" to make it virtually impossible to
switch to another option.
Google said in a statement on Tuesday that it does not
require manufacturers of mobile phones that use its Android
software to include Google search or other Google applications
on the devices.
Google also said it would work with the Korean Fair Trade
Commission to address any questions it may have about the
company's business.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by
Richard Chang)