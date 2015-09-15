By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 15 Google Inc
announced a donation-matching campaign that aims to raise $11
million for humanitarian organizations aiding the thousands of
refugees that have overwhelmed European nations as they flee
war-torn and impoverished countries.
Google took an uncharacteristically personal approach in
announcing the donation drive on its blog. Rather than having an
executive make the announcement, Rita Masoud, a Google employee
who fled Kabul with her family when she was seven years old,
wrote about her personal experience.
"Our journey involved many dark train and bus rides, as well
as hunger, thirst, cold and fear," she wrote.
"I was lucky. But as the refugee and migrant crisis in
Europe has grown, many people like my family are desperate for
help."
The donations will go toward four nonprofit organizations
that are providing aid to refugees and migrants: Doctors Without
Borders, International Rescue Committee, Save the Children and
UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
Google said it will match the first $5.5 million worth of
donations globally at google.com/refugeerelief until it raises
$11 million.
Europe is facing its worst refugee crisis since World War
II, largely driven by the four-year-old civil war in Syria,
which has displaced more than 4 million people this year. Many
are also fleeing war-torn Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq and Libya.
