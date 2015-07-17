* Stock rises as much as 16.8 pct
* Company valued at $471.50 bln at record high of $703
* 27 brokerages raise price targets
By Devika Krishna Kumar
July 17 Google Inc's shares closed up
16.3 percent at $699.62 on Friday, adding about $65 billion to
its market value, as strong growth in YouTube viewership eased
investor concerns about Facebook Inc's push into video.
Google's class A shares chalked up their largest single-day
percentage change in more than seven years on Friday.
The surge, which comes a day after it reported
better-than-expected profit for the first time in six quarters,
sent the Nasdaq composite index to a record intraday high.
The rise in Google's market value was more than the total
market capitalization of Caterpillar Inc, the world's
biggest construction equipment maker.
Google's shares hit a record high of $703, valuing it at
$471.50 billion and cementing its position as the world's second
most valuable company after Apple Inc.
At least 27 brokerages raised price targets on Google's
stock, with analysts also welcoming new Chief Financial Officer
Ruth Porat's emphasis on disciplined spending.
At the highest price target of $800, Google would be valued
at $545 billion. Apple is valued at about $740 billion.
The energy brought to Google by Porat, who joined in May
from investment bank Morgan Stanley, is likely to drive
the stock in the short and medium term, analysts say.
"She is known to be tough as nails when it comes to expense
management ...," FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi said. "A
lot of investors are comforted by the fact that her first
quarter as CFO, reporting, she is delivering."
YOUTUBE CLICKS
Google said on Thursday that watch time for YouTube rose 60
percent in the second quarter and the video service had more
viewers aged 18-49 on mobile alone than any U.S. cable network.
Online video ads could be a $17 billion opportunity in the
United States alone by 2017, Jefferies & Co analysts said, and
YouTube looks best positioned to benefit.
Google and Facebook are trying to woo big companies to
market products via online videos.
But YouTube has an edge over Facebook as it has a more
mature monetization platform that seems to attract the best
content, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster said.
Google's ad revenue rose 11 percent to $16.02 billion in the
second quarter. Paid clicks rose 18 percent.
"This growth has steadily held in the mid-to-high teens
since at least Q1:13," RBC analyst Mark Mahaney said. "Such
consistency is a rarity, especially for a behemoth business..."
Google said the gap was closing between mobile and desktop
"cost per click" (CPC), or the average price of online ads.
Mobile ads are usually cheaper because of smaller screen space.
Mobile CPCs are likely to exceed desktop CPCs in the long
term, Munster said.
Google's CPCs fell 11 percent in the quarter, pressured by
YouTube TrueView ads, which are priced lower and paid for by
advertisers only when viewers don't skip them.
Of 48 analysts covering Google, 38 have "buy" or higher
ratings, while 10 rate it "hold." Their median price target is
$672.
Giri Cherukuri, portfolio manager at OakBrook Investments
LLC, attributed Google's surge to management's comments during a
post-earnings conference call. Lisle, Illinois-based OakBrook
owns shares in Google.
"They (investors) liked the focus on expense control and
openness towards possible dividends and share buybacks,"
Cherukuri said, adding that Google's comments on strength at
Youtube and, in particular, mobile viewing, likely translated
into positive sentiment for Facebook as well.
Facebook's shares rose as much as 5 percent to an all-time
high of $95.39 on Friday.
Up to Friday's close, Google shares had risen about 32
percent this year. The stock trades at 19.7 times forward
earnings, while Facebook trades at 38.1 times.
(Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York and
Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Simon
Jennings)