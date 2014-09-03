Sept 2 Google Inc said a research team
led by physicist John Martinis from the University of California
Santa Barbara will join the company to start a project to build
new quantum information processors based on superconducting
electronics.
The Quantum Artificial Intelligence Lab is a collaboration
between Google, NASA Ames Research Center and the Universities
Space Research Association (USRA) to study the application of
quantum optimization related to artificial intelligence. (bit.ly/1nUUeJs)
"With an integrated hardware group, the Quantum AI team will
now be able to implement and test new designs for quantum
optimization and inference processors based on recent
theoretical insights as well as our learnings from the D-Wave
quantum annealing architecture," Google's director of
engineering, Hartmut Neven, said on its research blog. (bit.ly/W8AUkk)
Google, which is working on projects including self-driving
cars and robots, has become increasingly focused on artificial
intelligence in recent years.
Earlier in January, Google acquired privately held
artificial intelligence company DeepMind Technologies Ltd.
(Reporting By Subrat Patnaik and Arnab Sen in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)