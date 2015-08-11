(Adds analyst comment, background on new Google CEO)
By Mari Saito and Julia Love
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 10 Google Inc
announced a surprise overhaul of its operating structure on
Monday, creating a holding company called Alphabet to pool its
many subsidiaries and separate the core web advertising business
from newer ventures like driverless cars.
The move appeared to be an attempt by the search engine
giant to focus on its more creative and ambitious projects,
while investors cheered the potential for more financial
disclosures of its disparate business segments.
"It suggests that in all likelihood, Google is not going to
slow the pace of their experimental processes like self-driving
cars," said Michael Yoshikami, head of Destination Wealth
Management, which has $1.5 billion under management.
The surprise news sent shares of Google up as much as 7
percent to $708 in after hours trading.
The new structure could also give Wall Street better insight
into Google's investment in moonshot projects like Google X, a
secretive lab that produced the unpopular Google Glass wearable
device.
"They are aware that they've got this hodgepodge of
companies," said Roger Kay, an analyst at Endpoint Technologies
Associates. "Maybe it's better to sort them out a bit and make
it clearer which ones are bringing in the bacon and which ones
are science projects and which ones are long-term bets."
The Mountain View-based company co-founded by Larry Page and
Sergey Brin in 1998 has grown from an Internet search engine to
a far-reaching conglomerate that employs more than 40,000 people
worldwide.
Google's planned structure resembles the way companies like
Berkshire Hathaway and General Electric are
organized, with a central unit handling corporate-wide
activities such as finance and relatively independent business
units focused on specific areas.
Under the new corporate structure, the Google unit will
encompass the core search engine as well Google Maps and
YouTube.
In addition to Google X, the company's new ventures such as
Calico, which focuses on longevity, and connected home products
maker Nest will be managed separately. Other units that are part
of the new structure include Fiber, for its high-speed Internet
efforts, venture capital arm Google Ventures, and Google
Capital, which invests in larger tech companies.
NEW STRUCTURE
Alphabet Inc will replace Google as the publicly traded
entity and all shares of Google will automatically convert into
the same number of shares of Alphabet, with all the same rights.
"This new structure will allow us to keep tremendous focus
on the extraordinary opportunities we have inside of Google,"
Page, the current CEO of Google, said in a blogpost. (googleblog.blogspot.in/)
Page will become CEO of Alphabet
Analysts said the new structure could herald a new era of
fiscal discipline and transparency in some of Google's more
experimental and opaque business units.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
Google said the new arrangement will take effect later this year
and that it will likely result in two reportable, financial
segments.
"For example, if a unit is doing well or badly they can dial
it up or down, they can form partnerships or different
companies," said Kay of Endpoint Technologies.
Some other analysts were cautious, saying the new holding
company would need to provide more details on cash flow of the
experimental business segments.
"Breaking up into two different segments - well, it's not a
terrible thing. It's better than not doing it but on the other
hand, you're going to have a ton of businesses buried inside of
a legacy Google," said Brian Wieser, an analyst for Pivotal
Research Group.
The shuffle also looked to have the markings of Ruth Porat,
who joined Google as its chief financial officer in March from
Morgan Stanley. In Google's recent quarterly conference call,
Porat, will serve as CFO of both Alphabet and Google, repeatedly
emphasized keeping expenses under control.
With Page heading up Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, a long-time
Google executive who most recently served as the company's
senior vice president of products, will head Google. Pichai, a
well-liked executive who oversaw Google's Android and Chrome
units, is respected in Silicon Valley for attracting top
engineers.
Google co-founder Brin will become president of Alphabet,
and Eric Schmidt, chairman of Google, will be executive
chairman. The company's current directors will become directors
of Alphabet.
Analysts said the move could be followed by more structural
changes in the future.
"This may be step one of several steps," said Morningstar
analyst Rick Summer.
