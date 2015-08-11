(Corrects paragraph 3 spelling to Marissa instead of Merissa,
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 10 A low-key style and an
unusually firm handle on diplomacy propelled new Google chief
executive Sundar Pichai to the top of the search engine giant,
former colleagues said, cementing his successes such as creating
the Chrome browser.
As part of a major overhaul of its operating structure,
Google said on Monday it was creating a new holding company
called Alphabet. Google co-founder Larry Page will step down as
Google's chief and Pichai was appointed as head of a
"slimmed-down" version of the company.
Pichai joined Google just before its 2004 initial public
offering and several colleagues who worked with him in the years
following said he never seemed anointed for the top job. Instead
names that came up as potential future Google chiefs included
longtime product executives Salar Kamangar, Marissa Mayer and
Susan Wojcicki.
Back then, he was one of a small group of product managers,
but his responsibilities escalated from working on new versions
of the Google tool bar to overseeing the building of Chrome.
Chrome's rise since its 2008 launch to become the world's
dominant browser made Pichai's reputation, and he started
overseeing apps like Gmail. He later became head of Android,
Google's mobile-phone operating system.
Pichai aided his ascent by never trying to steal the
limelight and advancing his agenda through quiet advocacy,
according to former colleague Keval Desai.
"He's a very very strong opinionated person who has clear
point of views about where product and initiative might go, but
he's very good at letting other peoples' opinions emerge before
he gives his own," Desai, now an investor, told Reuters.
As time went on, Kamangar was replaced as head of the
company's YouTube division last year by Wojcicki. Mayer left in
2012 to run technology company Yahoo.
Tony Zingale, the executive chairman of Jive Software, said
Pichai was "incredibly insightful and direct", acting as "the
quiet yet thoughtful outside director" when he served on the
board of the collaboration software maker for several years
until July 2013.
Pichai excels at managing relationships, wrote longtime
Google product manager Chris Beckmann in a post last year on the
question-site Quora.
"Google has politics like any other large company, and
Sundar navigated those politics to make his team successful
while inflicting the least possible damage on any other team,"
Beckmann wrote.
Such diplomacy could come in handy as Pichai continues to
oversee some big challenges for Google, including navigating an
often difficult relationship with partners like South Korea's
Samsung Electronics, the top Android smartphone
maker.
He must also contend with Apple Inc, which has made
bigger inroads with its music services and in wearable devices.
Wall Street appeared to recognize Pichai's talents, with the
stock heading up as much as 7 percent in after-hours trading.
"He's a very capable operator, and he has a lot of buy-in
from the business side as well as from the engineering side,"
said Morningstar analyst Rick Summer.
A soccer fan who hails from Tamil Nadu state in southern
India, Pichai holds a master's degree from Stanford University
and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.
