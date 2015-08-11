By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Aug 10 Google Inc made clear
in its announcement on Monday that in creating a parent company
called Alphabet Inc, it was not intending to build products and
brands under that name.
If it did, the company, which is no stranger to disputes
over intellectual property, might have to contend with legal
fallout for potentially trampling on the trademark rights of
what is a fairly common brand among American businesses.
In addition to the hundreds of small businesses with
Alphabet in their names, there are currently 103 trademark
registrations in the United States that include the word
"alphabet" or some close variation, according to a database
search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
The registrations include computer games, clothing labels,
furniture, toys, all manner of children's books, as well as
Alphabet Vodka and the Alphabet City Brewing Co in New York
City. There is also the ever-familiar Alpha-Bits breakfast
cereal.
Most of these brands have little to do with Google's newer
ventures to be housed under the Alphabet umbrella, including its
divisions working on smart contact lenses and driverless cars.
However, there could be conflicts. For instance, calling the
car division Alphabet could pose a problem given that it is
already the name of the fleet management division of BMW Group,
which owns the domain name alphabet.com.
In order to prove trademark infringement, a trademark owner
would have to show that the new Alphabet created a "likelihood
of confusion" among consumers between the two brands. This could
occur if both brands offered similar goods and services.
But in making the announcement, Larry Page, a Google
co-founder and CEO of the new Alphabet, said: "(W)e are not
intending for this to be a big consumer brand with related
products - the whole point is that Alphabet companies should
have independence and develop their own brands."
The name was chosen, Page said, because the alphabet
represents language, one of humanity's most important
innovations, and is the "core of how we index" in a Google
Internet search.
A representative for Google did not respond to a request for
comment.
Google has a lot of experience with legal troubles over
intellectual property. The world's largest Internet search
provider is a frequent target by companies claiming it is
violating their patents.
The company is also locked in a copyright battle with Oracle
Corp over royalties for the use of the Java programming
language, which is incorporated into Google's Android operating
system for smartphones.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Leslie Adler)