By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 18
SAN FRANCISCO, July 18 Google Inc on
Thursday reported a weakening of prices for its online ads in
the second quarter and its shares fell more than 5 percent in
after-hours trade.
Google, the world's No. 1 Internet search engine, said net
income in the quarter was $3.23 billion, or $9.54 per share,
compared with $2.79 billion, or $8.42 per share, in the year-ago
period.
Excluding items, Google earned $9.56 per share.
The average price of Google's online ads decreased 6 percent
year-on-year in the second quarter, after falling 4 percent in
the first quarter.
Google's consolidated revenue, which includes results from
its Motorola mobile phone business, was $14.11 billion in the
second quarter, versus $11.81 billion in the year-ago period.
Revenue for its core business rose 20 percent to $13.11 billion.
Google shares have traded at all-time highs recently,
peaking at $925 on July 15, before falling after the bell to
$865.08 on Thursday. The shares closed at $910.68 in regular
trading on the Nasdaq.