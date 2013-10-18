* Revenue surge makes analysts rethink stock price targets
* At least 16 brokerages raise targets as high as $1,220
By Soham Chatterjee and Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 18 Google Inc shares
jumped past $1,000 on Friday as investors bet on the Internet
company's continued dominance of the mobile and video
advertising businesses despite aggressive competition from
Facebook Inc and Yahoo Inc.
Shares of the world's No. 1 search company rose more than 14
percent to an all-time high of $1,015.46, swelling its market
value by about $40 billion.
That vaulted Google past Microsoft Corp and
Berkshire Hathaway Inc in capitalization and brought it
to No. 3 among U.S. companies, behind only Apple Inc
and Exxon Mobil Corp.
Google, whose Android is the world's most-used mobile
software and YouTube is the most popular video-streaming
service, on Thursday reported a 23 percent jump in net revenue
from its Internet business. Advertising volume soared 26 percent
- the highest rate of growth in the past year - and more than
made up for an 8 percent slide in ad prices.
But given concerns about how U.S. companies can increase
revenue in an uncertain global economy, those numbers suggested
Google was firing on all cylinders except for its perennially
money-losing Motorola unit, analysts said.
"Google's ownership of the Android ecosystem makes Google
like the house, in Vegas terms," said Stifel Nicolaus analyst
Jordan Rohan. "The success of Android, which becomes more and
more popular every day, is starting to really add up, and Google
is collecting small tolls along the way."
Rohan said accelerating revenue growth outside the United
States and the UK was impressive, particularly in South Korea
and Japan. "That could go on a while," he said.
At least 16 brokerages raised their price targets on the
stock to between $880 and $1,220. The shares were up 13.7
percent, or $121.82, at $1010.62 on Nasdaq at mid-afternoon.
"We view solid paid clicks growth to be a good indicator of
demand, driven by the continued shift to mobile," JPMorgan
analysts said. They had expected 21.5 percent growth in ad
volumes.
BEWARE ...
While much of Wall Street raised their price targets to
above $1,000, Brian Wieser of Pivotal Research Group kept his at
$880 and rated Google a hold.
Some analysts warn that spending on ambitious projects with
as-yet unproven commercial potential - self-driving cars and
wearable Google Glass being among them - may erode margins.
Wieser estimated that, excluding traffic acquisition costs,
gross margins slipped to 34.9 percent in the third quarter from
37.2 percent in the previous three months.
Facebook and Twitter Inc IPO-TWTR.N, which will soon raise
$1 billion or more in this year's most-anticipated initial
public offering, may also increasingly grab smaller customers
from Google.
And then there is Motorola - which only recently began
selling the vastly customizable Moto X smartphone in a bid to
reverse years of losses and finally generate growth. Sales
numbers are not yet available but reviews generally dismiss the
device's chances of displacing, say, the iPhone.
Motorola, acquired by Google in 2012, racked up a loss of
$218 million before items in the third quarter, more than four
times the $49 million it lost a year earlier.
"While we acknowledge that most investors will look at
Google more positively following this quarter, we think that
over time issues such as margin erosion, competition and capital
intensity will eventually impact the stock," Wieser said,
explaining his below-average price target.
A STUDY IN CONTRASTS
Google's Friday rally stemmed in part from investors' focus
on Facebook and its own increasingly successful efforts to sell
advertising on mobile devices. Google stock had gained just 26
percent this year, while Facebook's has almost doubled.
Google and Facebook, which is expected to report its
third-quarter results on Oct. 30, also stand head-and-shoulders
above the likes of Yahoo. The once-dominant Internet portal this
week reported a tepid quarter, losing market share in display
and search advertising.
Facebook rose 3.6 percent to $54.08 on Friday, while Yahoo
was up 2 percent at $33.40. Baidu Inc, often called
China's Google, gained 7.1 percent to $164.78.
Some say Google still has room for improvement. JPMorgan
analysts said continued efforts to counter declines in ad rates
might yield a major opportunity in the upcoming holiday season.
Google this year rolled out a service to help advertisers
promote their products on a mix of smartphones, tablets and
desktops. The move is also expected to bolster Google's overall
advertising rates by mitigating the impact of mobile ads, which
command lower rates.
Others say YouTube's potential remains only partly tapped.
Ads on the site increased more than 75 percent in the quarter,
with 40 percent of traffic now coming from mobile devices.
"We estimate that Google's key YouTube asset generated
approximately $4 billion in revenue in 2012, positioning Google
extremely well for the strong growth in video advertising," RBC
Capital Markets analysts wrote.
(Editing by Edwin Chan, Sriraj Kalluvila, Lisa Von Ahn and
Richard Chang)