By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Google Inc's
decelerating advertising business is masking the
stellar growth of significant but little-noticed business
components such as sales of digital music, software and mobile
devices.
On Thursday, Google reported weakening growth in ad volumes
in the third quarter, fanning worries on Wall Street about the
Internet company's efforts to adapt its business to a mobile
landscape.
But one bright spot that analysts and investors say may
become a bigger growth engine in future quarters is sales of
digital music and apps, as well as hardware.
Google's Play store, which sells apps, movies, music and
games, is among several businesses not based on Google's
longstanding advertising activities that are part of its
prosaically named but fast-growing "other" segment.
That segment accounted for 11 percent of Google's revenue in
the third quarter and grew 50 percent to $1.84 billion.
"If I were to look at four metrics that are of critical
importance, this would be one of them," BGC Partners analyst
Colin Gillis said of that revenue segment. "It's another great
monetization of their mobile platform."
While the shift from PCs to smartphones has pressured prices
for Google's ads, it has also spurred an attractive business
opportunity for the company.
Revenue from the various businesses lumped in the "other"
category could easily double over the next few years, said
Needham & Co analyst Kerry Rice.
To be sure, the category is still something of a black box.
Google does not disclose whether the segment is profitable and
provided limited color about its super-charged growth on
Thursday, citing only growth from the Play store and unspecified
licensing revenue.
The category also includes nascent hardware efforts such as
the Chromecast TV dongle that lets users beam videos from PCs to
TV screens. Consumers have transferred videos that way more than
400 million times since the $35 gadget went on sale in July
2013, Google noted on Thursday.
Its hardware efforts likely carry much lower profit margins
than the online ads that provide the bulk of its revenue. But
sales of digital content could be very profitable.
While Google typically keeps roughly 30 percent of the
revenue from sales of digital content on its online store, that
revenue is much more profitable since Google has not incurred
content creation costs, say analysts.
What's more, those sales help Google's overall business,
including advertising. The more digital content that is
available for mobile devices based on Google's Android operating
system, the more consumers will be attracted to those devices.
"It increases the stickiness of the consumer, and increases
the repeat rate of the consumer so that they stay in the Google
ecosystem," said B. Riley & Co analyst Sameet Sinha.
He likened it to another famous symbiotic relationship in
the technology business. "What would iPod sales be if there was
no iTunes?" Sinha said, referring to Apple Inc's iconic
portable music player and its accompanying music service.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)