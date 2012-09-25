By Sarah McBride
| MOUNTAIN VIEW, Sept 25
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Sept 25 California took the fast
lane to the future on Tuesday when Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law
that lets self-driving cars onto public roads.
Brown rode to the signing ceremony at Google Inc
headquarters in the passenger seat of a vehicle that steered
itself, a Prius modified by Google. Google co-founder Sergey
Brin and State Sen. Alex Padilla, who sponsored the bill, were
along for the ride. An engineer for the technology company,
Chris Urmson, sat in the driver's seat, but the car drove
itself.
"We're looking at science fiction becoming tomorrow's
reality," Brown said just before signing the bill.
Google has been working on self-driving technology since
2010, including testing a fleet of self-driving cars along
California roadways.
Google's driverless cars rely on video cameras, radar
sensors, lasers and a database of information collected from
manually driven cars to help navigation, according to the
company.
The new law goes into effect next year and establishes
safety and performance regulations for testing driverless cars,
provided an operator is ready to take control if necessary.
However, it will likely take years before a fully
self-driving autonomous vehicle hits the road, industry official
say.
"I think the self driving car can really dramatically
improve the quality of life," said Brin, who pointed to uses
ranging from aiding the blind, ferrying revelers who drank too
much, to simply making better use of commuting time.
He added that by driving closer together more safely than
human-driven cars, self-driven cars might cut congestion.
But Google has no plans to build its own driverless cars.
"We have had great conversations with a variety of
automakers," he said. "Anything we do is going to be in
partnership with the industry."
The technology has been in the works since the 1950s, when
General Motors showed off "dream cars" with features such as
autopilot. Recently, carmakers have started incorporating into
today's models some elements based on the innovations in those
early vehicles, including adaptive cruise control or traffic-jam
technologies that can slow the car automatically.
Carmakers developing autonomous technologies include BMW AG
, Ford Motor Co General Motors Co, Honda
Motor Co Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Mercedes
, Nissan Motor Co Ltd Toyota Motor Corp
Volkswagen AG and Volvo AB, as
well as suppliers, technology companies and universities.
Chip company Intel Corp created a $100 million fund
in February to invest in future auto technology.
Nevada and Florida have already passed laws allowing
self-driving cars.