By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 24
SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Google Inc is
offering $600,000 to set up free wireless Internet hotspots in
31 public spaces in San Francisco, but city officials said they
need to review annual maintenance costs before it could be
approved.
Google has previously funded public wireless projects in its
home city of Mountain View, California, in New York Chelsea's
neighborhood and around Boston's South Station. The search giant
is based 30 miles away from San Francisco but employs hundreds
of workers who commute from the city.
San Francisco officials say public Internet service is long
overdue for a city that has eclipsed Silicon Valley as the
epicenter of the startup ecosystem in recent years, attracting a
dramatic influx of venture capital investment and young tech
workers.
"There are cities not only here in the U.S. but in many,
many foreign countries where free WiFi is ubiquitous. We have a
lot of work to do," Supervisor Mark Farrell, who spearheaded the
negotiations with Google, said by telephone Wednesday.
Mission Dolores Park, the weekend mecca of San Francisco's
young tech crowd, would be among the areas covered by the plan,
as would tourist destinations including Alamo Square as well as
Washington Square in North Beach. Some less affluent areas such
as the historic Portsmouth Square in Chinatown and the
Tenderloin Recreation Center would also be included.
In a statement, Google executive Veronica Bell said the
company hopes the free WiFi will be "a resource that the city
and other local groups will be able to use in their efforts to
bridge the digital divide and make their community stronger."
Because it controls so much of the Web, Google benefits from
an increase in Internet use. The company reported $50 billion in
revenue in 2012, mostly by selling ads targeting Internet
traffic. According to a new study released this week, Google's
various properties account for a quarter of all U.S. Internet
traffic.
The company said it would not own or manage the network. The
angel investor Ron Conway, one of Mayor Ed Lee's staunchest
political allies, is coordinating the project through his
non-profit SF.Citi.
Members of the local board of supervisors, who still have to
formally approve the gift, said the project would undergo a
normal review process to make sure that government contracts to
install and maintain the service are properly awarded. In 2006,
a similar plan to install wireless coverage in San Francisco was
scuttled after the deal came under political scrutiny. Officials
also said they would review the details of the system's
maintenance costs.
In the case of New York City, the network in Chelsea cost
$115,000 to build but $45,000 a year to maintain.
San Francisco parks director Phil Ginsburg called Google's
gift "no strings attached" and said the city could bear the
maintenance costs. Google's donation would cover two years'
worth of maintenance costs, which amount to $50,000, he said.
Ginsburg said officials picked 31 locations out of the
city's 200 public spaces based on a criteria of geographic and
economic diversity. Some areas, including Golden Gate Park, were
too big to cover with the sum donated by Google.
Installation of the equipment could begin as early as
December and be completed by mid-2014, Farrell said.