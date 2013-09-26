MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept 26 Google Inc
has overhauled its search algorithm, the foundation of the
Internet's dominant search engine, to better cope with the
longer, more complex queries it has been getting from Web users.
Amit Singhal, senior vice president of search, told
reporters on Thursday that the company launched its latest
"Hummingbird" algorithm about a month ago and that it currently
affects 90 percent of worldwide searches via Google.
Google is trying to keep pace with the evolution of Internet
usage. As search queries get more complicated, traditional
"Boolean" or keyword-based systems begin deteriorating because
of the need to match concepts and meanings in addition to words.
"Hummingbird" is the company's effort to match the meaning
of queries with that of documents on the Internet, said Singhal
from the Menlo Park garage where Google founders Larry Page and
Sergey Brin conceived their now-ubiquitous search engine.
"Remember what it was like to search in 1998? You'd sit down
and boot up your bulky computer, dial up on your squawky modem,
type in some keywords, and get 10 blue links to websites that
had those words," Singhal wrote in a separate blogpost.
"The world has changed so much since then: billions of
people have come online, the Web has grown exponentially, and
now you can ask any question on the powerful little device in
your pocket."
Page and Brin set up shop in the garage of Susan Wojcicki --
now a senior Google executive -- in September 1998, around the
time they incorporated their company. This week marks the 15th
anniversary of their collaboration.