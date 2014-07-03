July 3 Google Inc has begun restoring links to newspaper articles that it had suppressed in Web searches this week following a European Union ruling in May on citizens' "right to be forgotten," the Financial Times reported.

A series of links to articles in the Guardian newspaper that were suppressed were reinstated on Thursday after the news organization complained publicly about the removals, the newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1oes10Y)

Google started removing some search results to comply with a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union, upholding citizens' right to have obsolete personal information about them hidden in search results.

Europe's top court ordered Google on May 13 to remove a link to a 15-year-old newspaper article about a Spanish man's bankruptcy.

"The recent ECJ judgment requires Google to deal with these requests on a case-by-case basis, so their current approach appears to be an overly-broad interpretation," a spokeswoman of the Guardian told Reuters.

"If the purpose of the judgment is not to enable censorship of publishers by the back door, then we'd encourage Google to be transparent about the criteria it is using to make these decisions, and how publishers can challenge them," the spokeswoman said.

Google did not respond to calls seeking comment. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)