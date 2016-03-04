By Alexandria Sage and Paul Lienert
| SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, March 03
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, March 03Google's
self-driving car team is expanding and hiring more people with
automotive industry expertise, underscoring the company's
determination to move the division past the experimental stage.
The operation now employs at least 170 workers, according to
a Reuters review of their profiles on LinkedIn, the
business-oriented social network. Many are software and systems
engineers, and some come from other departments at Google.
More than 40 of the employees listed on LinkedIn have
previous automotive industry experience, with skills ranging
from exterior design to manufacturing. They hail from a wide
range of companies, including Tesla Motors Inc, Ford
Motor Co and General Motors Co.
For a look at the composition of Google's self-driving car
team, see tmsnrt.rs/1oxX4Lg
Google has not disclosed details about the size or
composition of its self-driving car team, and Johnny Luu,
spokesman for Google's car team, declined to comment.
The team could have additional members who do not publish
profiles on LinkedIn.
Google has said previously that it intends to ready the
technology for a marketable self-driving car by 2020, but it may
never manufacture vehicles itself.
The tech giant is more likely to contract out manufacturing
- much like Apple does with iPhone - or to license technology to
existing car manufacturers, automotive industry experts said.
Licensing would follow the model Google has used with its
Android operating system for mobile devices.
In the past four weeks, Google has advertised nearly 40 new
positions on the team, and many are related to manufacturing.
The team currently has six people with such experience,
including purchasing, supplier development and supply chain
management.
Hires with manufacturing skills could help Google find and
coordinate with a partner to build a vehicle, said Paul
Mascarenas, a former Ford executive who is president of FISITA,
the International Federation of Engineering Societies.
Google is also engaged in discussions with federal and state
regulators about how to revise motor vehicle safety standards to
accommodate autonomous cars.
The competition for technical talent is intensifying as tech
and automotive companies race to build driverless vehicles.
Beyond Google, the players include Tesla, established car makers
such as Daimler AG and GM and, and technology
companies such as Apple Inc and Uber Technologies Inc
.
Google's team is being assembled by John Krafcik, an
industry veteran who previously headed Hyundai Motor Co's
U.S. operations and is an expert in product
development and manufacturing. Krafcik joined Google in
September 2015.
Another senior executive with previous automotive
experience, Paul Luskin, was hired last month as operations
manager, according to his Linkedin profile. An engineer with
stints at Jaguar Cars, Ford and Japanese supplier Denso Corp
, Luskin most recently was president of Ricardo Defense
Systems, a unit of Britain's Ricardo PLC, according to
the Linkedin profile.
Google hired industry veteran Andy Warburton in July to head
the vehicle engineering team, according to his Linkedin profile.
Warburton spent two years as a senior engineering manager at
Tesla and 16 years as an engineering manager at Jaguar.
A third auto veteran, Sameer Kshisagar, joined Google in
November as head of global supply management on the self-driving
car team. Kshisagar is a manufacturing expert who previously
worked for GM, according to his Linkedin profile.
Luskin, Warburton and Kshisagar did not respond to requests
for comment.
Google's self-driving car group also has tapped people with
experience beyond the auto industry, including aerospace
(Boeing, SpaceX, Jet Propulsion Lab) and electronics (Intel,
Samsung, Motorola), according to LinkedIn profiles.
Krafcik and Chris Urmson, director of the car team, have
said they want to forge partnerships with established automakers
and others to build vehicles. Krafcik made a public pitch for
alliances at an auto industry conference in Detroit in January.
However, Google may have to look farther than the auto
industry to find a manufacturing partner, said Raj Rajkumar, a
Carnegie-Mellon University professor who advises companies on
self-driving car development.
The tug-of-war over who controls - and profits from - the
stream of user data in self-driving cars is "an inherent and
fundamental conflict" between Google and traditional automakers,
Rajkumar said.
Instead, Google may choose to build its own engineering and
design prototypes, then partner with a Chinese automaker or an
Asian contractor such as Hon Hai Precision Industry's
Foxconn Technology Co that wants to enter the
automotive field, several experts said.
Michael Tracy, a Michigan-based auto manufacturing
consultant, said Google sees the potential of several different
revenue streams from its self-driving technology, including
licensing its mapping database and vehicle control software, as
well as an integrated package of software, sensors and actuators
that would form the backbone of a self-driving vehicle.
The least likely prospect is that Google will manufacture
its own vehicles, Tracy said, due to the massive expenditures
required and the stiff competition from established automakers.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Alexandria Sage in
San Francisco; Editing by Joseph White and Brian Thevenot.)