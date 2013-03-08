By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 8
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Google Inc is
nearing a $7 million settlement with some 30 U.S. states over a
2010 incident in which its Street View mapping cars collected
passwords and other personal data from home wireless networks,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
The announcement of the settlement is expected to be made by
the states early next week, according to the person, though some
of the final details of the deal were still being hammered out
on Friday. Google has said the incident was a mistake.
A group of states, led by then-Connecticut Attorney General
Richard Blumenthal, began the investigation into Google in 2010
after the company revealed that its fleet of Street View cars
had inadvertently collected the data from unsecured wireless
networks.
The $7 million payment will be shared among the many states
that participated in the investigation.
Google declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the
Connecticut Attorney General's office said that the
investigation is "active and ongoing."
Google's Street View cars, which are well known for
crisscrossing the globe and taking panoramic pictures of
streets, accidentally collected data from unsecured wireless
networks in more than 30 countries, Google disclosed in 2010.
The company has said it "segregated" the data after it became
aware it collected it.
Google was fined $25,000 by the FCC for impeding its
investigation into the matter. But the FCC said it would not
take any enforcement action against Google for the incidents,
which Google has called a mistake. The agency said it wasn't
clear that Google violated federal wiretap laws by collecting
unencrypted personal data that people transmitted over their
wireless home (WiFi) networks.