July 15 Google Inc on Wednesday
unveiled a new feature called
"Purchases on Google," which allows shopper to buy items
directly from mobile search ads.
The eagerly awaited "buy" feature, which Google said it was
testing with a few retailers, uses saved payment credentials
from the user's Google Account for transactions.
Both Google and Facebook Inc have been stepping up
efforts to advance location-based technology as consumers spend
more time on smartphones.
Along with the ads that pull up in search results, shoppers
would also get information on product ratings and availability
at nearby stores, the Internet search giant said in a blog post.
(bit.ly/1J0yF8A)
The additional information will be available on Google
Chrome for Android this month, with iOS support to follow in the
coming months, the company said.
Google also said its Google Now service would now offer
location-based information, including on discounts on items and
the working hours of stores a user is close to.
The service will also be able to access a user's browsing
history to show if the price of a product a shopper has searched
for in the past has fallen.
Google also said it would work with online e-commerce
companies such as eBay Inc, and direct customers to
these companies' mobile apps instead of their websites.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings)