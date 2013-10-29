BRIEF-NYSE to suspend trading immediately in Hhgregg Inc (HGG) and commence delisting proceedings
* NYSE to suspend trading immediately in Hhgregg, Inc. (HGG) and commence delisting proceedings Further company coverage:
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. Oct 29 Google Inc's fledgling social network, Google+, has now signed up 300 million active users who participate in its main news page or feed, up from 190 million just six months ago, the company said on Tuesday.
The company told reporters it has gained over 100 million users active "in the stream" or newsfeed since a developers' conference in May, when it trotted out a plethora of new features for products including the two-year-old social network.
Intended to vie with Facebook Inc, Google's network still lags by far the 1 billion-plus users of its larger competitor.
* Colony Starwood Homes announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
* On Feb. 22, co entered into accelerated stock repurchase agreement with Goldman, Sachs & Co to repurchase $1.5 billion of its common stock