By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 26 Google Inc
transformed the Internet by cataloging the Web's countless
pages. Now it wants to keep better track of the Web's multitude
of users.
The Mountain View, California-based company said Tuesday it
would begin encouraging websites and mobile apps to accept
log-in credentials via Google+, its social network.
The integration with third-party sites and apps, which
Google hopes will help it track users as they surf across the
Internet, represents the search powerhouse's latest effort to
establish a foothold in the all-important social Web arena - and
beat back competition from Facebook Inc, the sector
leader.
Sites that have so far agreed to accept Google's social
sign-in include The Guardian and USA Today's websites, as well
as Fancy, the shopping site, and Fitbit, the personal
fitness-tracking service and app, Google said in a blog post
Tuesday.
Since 2008, Facebook has been able to gather massive troves
of information about its users' activities even if they are not
on Facebook because many popular apps - such as Spotify's music
streaming service - allow users to log in with their Facebook
identity, which results in data funneled back to the social
network.
In response to Facebook's rise, Google has made its social
Web efforts a top priority in recent years. But results have
been mixed under the leadership of Chief Executive Larry Page
and Vic Gundotra, the influential senior vice president
spearheading Google's social networking efforts.
Launched in 2011, Google+ still lags far behind Facebook: it
had 100 million monthly active users in December, according to
comScore, compared to well over 1 billion for Facebook. But
Google officials have downplayed the lukewarm public reception,
saying they view Google+ more as an invisible data "backbone"
that tracks individual users across its various properties - and
less as a consumer Internet destination.
Over the past year the company has made changes to the
log-in process at its YouTube subsidiary, for instance, in order
to nudge the video site's 800 million users to sign in and leave
comments with their Google+ accounts rather than anonymous
handles.