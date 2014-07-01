BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
SAN FRANCISCO, July 1 Google Inc has acquired streaming music service Songza, the Internet search company's latest move to play a bigger role in the fast-growing online music business.
Google said on Tuesday it would explore ways to incorporate aspects of Songza into its existing streaming music service over the coming months. For now the four-year-old Songza service, which creates "expert-curated" music playlists intended to match users' activities and tastes, will remain unchanged for existing users.
Google did not provide financial terms of the deal, though a report in the New York Post earlier this month citing unnamed sources said Google had offered to buy the company for $15 million.
The deal comes one month after Apple Inc acquired Beats for $3 billion. Apple's purchase of Beats, which also touted its expertise curating music playlists, was viewed as an effort to jump-start Apple's position in the fastest-growing segment of the music market.
Sales of digital music downloads have declined in recent months, while streaming services such as Pandora Media Inc and Spotify have become increasingly popular with consumers.
Google launched a $9.99-per-month Play All Access subscription music service in 2013, and the company said last month its YouTube video website was preparing to launch a paid streaming service.
Google would not say how many employees Songza had but it said the company would continue to work from its base in New York. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Tom Brown)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.