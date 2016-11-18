SEOUL Nov 18 South Korea has rejected Google's request for permission to take government mapping data for use in servers outside the country due to national security concerns, the country's land ministry said.

Google, whose corporate parent is U.S.-based Alphabet Inc , has said it needs to put the data on servers worldwide to enable all of its maps-related services in South Korea.

A Seoul-based spokeswoman for Google did not have immediate comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)