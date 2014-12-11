BRIEF-Westmoreland reaffirms 2016 adj. EBITDA guidance, increases free cash flow guidance
* Westmoreland reschedules fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call; reaffirms 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance, increases free cash flow guidance
Dec 11 Google Inc said it will close Google News in Spain due to a new regulation that requires Spanish publications to charge services like Google News for showing even the smallest snippet from their publications.
"As Google News itself makes no money, this new approach is simply not sustainable," Richard Gingras, head of Google News, wrote in a blogpost late on Wednesday. (bit.ly/12PQc0B)
Google said it will remove Spanish publishers from Google News, and close the service in Spain on Dec. 16. The new law comes into effect in January. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Westmoreland reschedules fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call; reaffirms 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance, increases free cash flow guidance
March 16 Hedge fund ValueAct Holdings LP raised its stake to 5.2 percent in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, calling Valeant's shares "undervalued" and saying it intends to continue to discuss with the company to "enhance shareholder value".
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S