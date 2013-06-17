June 17 Google Inc has settled a
shareholder class action lawsuit that clears the way for the
company to issue a new class of nonvoting stock, giving the
company a currency for acquisitions that would not dilute the
founders' control.
The online search engine leader had planned to issue Class C
shares as a dividend to investors, but a shareholder, the
Brockton Retirement Board, sued, claiming the plan gave the
founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, added control without
paying for it.
The lawsuit was scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday in a
Delaware state court. The founders were expected to testify.
The settlement will give holders of the new Class C stock a
cash or stock payment if the value of the stock differs by more
than 1 percent from the value of Class A shares, which have
traded on the Nasdaq since its public listing in 2004.
The settlement was disclosed in a regulatory filing on
Monday.
"We're pleased to have reached an agreement to settle this
litigation," the company said in a statement.
"We've always believed our founder-led approach gives us the
freedom to make long-term bets, like Android, Chrome and
YouTube, that benefit consumers and shareholders alike."
Google has had two classes of stock since it went public.
Class A carries one vote each, while Brin and Page control
Google through their holdings of Class B shares, which carry 10
votes each.
The new Class C shares will allow Brin and Page to sell more
stock without surrendering control of the company.
Google shares rose 1.5 percent to $888.46 alongside a
broadly higher market.