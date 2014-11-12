Nov 12 Google Inc's YouTube is rolling
out the long-awaited paid monthly subscription service called
YouTube Music Key.
The subscription for the ad-free service will start at $7.99
per month and will allow users to watch videos offline and
listen to music while other apps are working. (bit.ly/1xtnuxJ)
YouTube Music Key will be first available through an invite
to its "biggest music fans", who can try out the beta version
for six months at no charge, YouTube said in its blog.
The fee will also include a subscription to Google Play
Music.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)