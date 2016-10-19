UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Alphabet Inc unit Google has reached an agreement with CBS Corp to carry the network on its web TV service, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The service is expected to launch in the first quarter and will include all of CBS' content, including live NFL games, the source added.
Google is looking to offer a "skinny" bundle priced between $30 and $40 a month, the source said.
The company is also near an accord to distribute channels owned by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, another source said.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said Google is also in advanced talks with Walt Disney Co. (on.wsj.com/2eShhLp)
Google and Disney were not immediately available for comment, while CBS and Fox declined to comment. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
