By Georgina Prodhan
| EDINBURGH, Scotland
EDINBURGH, Scotland Aug 27 Google is
"absolutely committed" to its fledgling television business and
expects many more partners to join it soon, Executive Chairman
Eric Schmidt said on Saturday.
Google TV, which allows viewers to mix Web and television
content on TV screens via a browser, has received lukewarm
reviews and been blocked by the major U.S. networks since its
launch in the United States in October.
Schmidt told the Edinburgh television festival its lack of
success so far was partly because it was a feature designed into
televisions, devices which consumers tend to replace only about
once every five years.
"We're absolutely committed to staying, to improving Google
TV," he said, adding that new companies would be joining
existing partners Sony and Logitech for the
next version. Logitech makes computer mice, speakers, webcams
and keyboards.
"I believe that they're both going to be on board and I
believe there are many more coming. Wait shortly for an
announcement," he said.
Google has long harboured ambitions to extend its $28
billion online advertising business to the television arena,
where the lion's share of global ad budgets is spent.
It owns YouTube, the world's most popular online video site,
but has not announced any profits from that business since
buying it in 2006.
Schmidt said in a keynote speech on Friday that he expected
Google TV to launch in Europe early next year.
On Saturday, he said Google had not yet resolved its
differences with U.S. networks ABC , NBC and CBS,
and hoped the company would not encounter similar problems for
its British launch.
"We certainly have talked to them about reversing their
position and we certainly hope that won't happen here," he said,
adding that Google was in talks with UK broadcasters.
Like other industries disrupted by the Internet, the
television industry is broadly suspicious of Google, fearing the
company will steal its advertising revenues without contributing
towards the high costs of programming.
Google argues that the Internet can expand the total
advertising market by providing better-targeted and more
effective ads that will encourage companies to spend more.
KNOWLEDGE SHARING
Google could glean valuable insights into U.S. viewing
habits from the $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola Mobility
, which it announced last week.
Motorola owns the world's largest set top box business and
has close relationships with U.S. cable companies -- who have
expressed concern about the acquisition.
Schmidt said he could not talk in detail about Google's
plans for that business until the merger was completed, but said
there were "interesting ideas" about how it could help Google's
existing television business.
"We're intending to run Motorola, which would include the
set top box business, as a completely separate business. That
does not mean that there won't be communication between the two,
and obviously sharing and knowledge sharing," he said.
Schmidt also said British Prime Minister David Cameron would
be making a mistake if he tried to shut down online
communications during periods of social unrest.
Cameron had asked authorities to look at the possibility of
such measures in the wake of riots that tore through England
earlier this month and were partly organised on Research in
Motion's BlackBerry Messenger, Twitter and Facebook.
Such moves have been widely condemned as repressive when
used by other countries, especially during the Arab Spring
uprisings in North Africa and the Middle East.
"I think it's a mistake. I hope that's a clear answer,"
Schmidt said. "Whatever the problem was, which I don't really
understand... the Internet was a reflection of that problem but
turning the Internet on and off is not going to fix it."
