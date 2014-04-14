(Corrects reference to Facebook acquisition talks in third paragraph to show it was based on Media reports in March from Facebook saying in March)

April 14 Google Inc said it will buy drone-maker Titan Aerospace in an attempt to provide Internet access to more parts of the world, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Google did not disclose a purchase price for Titan, whose solar-powered drones are intended to fly for years, the paper said. (r.reuters.com/qyh58v)

Facebook Inc was in talks to buy Titan for $60 million, according to media reports in early March.

Last year Google launched a small network of balloons over the Southern Hemisphere, dubbed as Project Loon, in an experiment it hopes could bring reliable Internet access to the world's most remote regions. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)