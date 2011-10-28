* Google says new Google TV version is easier to use
* Existing Google TV devices to be automatically upgraded
* New hardware devices coming in 2012
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 28 Google Inc (GOOG.O) is
making another push to bring its Web savvy to television sets,
hoping to tap into a vast new market despite consumers'
lukewarm reaction to its initial offering.
The Internet search engine unveiled a revamped version of
its Google TV service on Friday, bringing new features aimed at
making the product easier-to-use and more appealing to
consumers.
The new 2.0 version of Google TV provides new tools for
recommending movies, TV programs and online videos to TV
viewers, and makes it easier for software developers to create
new apps for the television screen.
"There's a lot of thirst for using the Web in the living
room," said Google Product Management VP Mario Queiroz, who is
leading the Google TV initiative.
But in a sign of the many challenges that have frustrated
Google's ambitions to conquer the living room, as well as those
of other tech companies including Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Queiroz
described Google TV as a "long-term bet."
"I don't know what exact month this will take off," he told
Reuters during a demonstration of the new product at Google's
Mountain View, California headquarters last week. "I do think
there's been a lot of progress over the past year and this next
year there will be a lot more progress."
Google TV -- which currently comes built-in on certain Sony
Corp television models and on Logitech International LOGN.VX
set-top boxes -- allows consumers to access online videos and
websites on their TVs, as well as to play with specialized apps
such as video games.
Google does not disclose how many users it has for Google
TV, which was launched with great fanfare last year. But some
analysts say that version 1.0 of the product has been a flop.
"The fire they were trying to start never even got a
spark," said Forrester Research analyst James McQuivey.
The $299 price for the least-expensive Google TV device was
too high, said McQuivey (Logitech has since reduced the price
of its device to $100). And the fact that many of the
television networks, perhaps sensing a threat from Google,
blocked the Web-based versions of their shows from being
accessible on Google TV devices created confusion among
consumers, he said.
But TV is too attractive a market for Google to ignore, say
analysts.
For Google, which generated 96 percent of its revenue from
advertising last year, television represents a significant
opportunity for expansion. According to industry research firm
IDC, television advertising in the U.S. this year is expected
to be a nearly $70 billion market.
Having a foothold in the living room could also be
important for Google as the lines between traditional media and
the Internet blur and as Google moves to bolster the rich trove
of amateur videos on its YouTube website with
professionally-produced content.
Other tech powerhouses also recognize the TV opportunity,
including Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), which has taken steps to
turn its Xbox video game console into a general-purpose media
player.
In the newly-released biography of Steve Jobs, author
Walter Isaacson relates a conversation in which the
recently-deceased Apple co-founder said he was interested in
creating an "integrated television set" that seamlessly
connected with the Internet and with all of a consumer's
electronic devices. So far analysts say that Apple's foray into
the TV market has been a rare failure for the iPhone maker.
"The reason these companies have all been eyeing this
market is that there's not that many markets that are 200
million plus units a year and have an installed base of a
billion plus screens," said IDC analyst Danielle Levitas,
referring to global sales of TV sets. "You can't ignore markets
that big, on screens that are that important in terms of hours
spent and media delivered."
THE MOTOROLA FACTOR
One advantage that Google could have in the TV market is
its planned $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola Mobility
Holdings Inc (MMI.N), which makes cable television set-top
boxes as well as mobile phones.
"If I were Google, the first thing I would do is put (the
Google TV software) into the next round of Motorola set-top
boxes and say (to the cable providers) 'We'll give you half-off
for these things, if you put Google TV in,'" said McQuivey of
Forrester Research.
Google's Queiroz declined to discuss how Motorola might fit
into the Google TV plans other than to note that Google has
said it plans to run Motorola as a separate business after the
acquisition closes.
Beginning on Sunday, Google will automatically upgrade the
software on existing Sony Google TV devices that are already in
consumers' homes, with software updates to Logitech coming
shortly thereafter. New Google TV devices, from manufacturers
including Samsung and Vizio, are expected next year.
Google has built Google TV on the new "Honeycomb" version
of its Android operating system. The company has also
redesigned the look of Google TV, replacing the cluttered,
computer-like screen full of options with a more minimalist
strip of graphical icons that sits at the bottom of the TV
screen.
Google's Android Market, the central clearinghouse for the
smartphone and tablet apps designed to run on the Android
operating system, will now be available on Google TV. That
means software developers that make smartphone applications,
such as Rovio's Angry Birds, will easily be able to offer
versions that run on Google TV.
But in contrast to Internet-connected smartphones, which
have become incredibly popular in recent years, Web TV products
from Google and other companies face a steep road as they
strive to prove their worth to consumers, say some analysts.
"It's an incredibly difficult screen to figure out," said
IDC's Levitas, noting that unlike with smartphones and PCs, a
TV is often viewed by multiple people at the same time and has
two disparate experiences -- standard television programming
and Web content -- that need to be cleverly tied together.
"The TV is going to be the last frontier we crack in terms
of the connected experience," said Levitas.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic, editing by Bernard Orr)